Haryana: Bus-truck collision kills six in Rewari

Rewari collision: The bus hit the truck and overturned. (Source: Manoj Kumar) Rewari collision: The bus hit the truck and overturned. (Source: Manoj Kumar)

Six people were killed and 18 injured after a Rajasthan Roadways bus collided with a truck and overturned in Rewari on Friday. According to police, the incident took place between at 1-1.15 pm near Rewari’s Salhawas village. The bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi when the accident took place.

Police have registered an FIR at Kasola police station, under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against the bus driver. Sundaram (60), one of the passengers in the bus, alleged that the driver was driving rashly and ignored the pleas of passengers to slow down.

The complainant alleged that near the cut heading towards Salhawas village, the driver attempted to overtake a truck. But he ended up hitting the vehicle from the rear, after which the bus overturned.