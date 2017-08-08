Haryana: BJP leader accused of stalling ambulance, causing patient’s death

On Saturday, a local shopkeeper, Naveen Soni was being rushed to hospital by his family after suffering a cardiac-arrest. On Saturday, a local shopkeeper, Naveen Soni was being rushed to hospital by his family after suffering a cardiac-arrest.

A Haryana BJP leader from Fatehabad has been accused of holding up an ambulance after it hit his car and causing a delay that allegedly cost the patient inside the vehicle his life. The BJP leader in question, Darshan Nagpal, is the chairman of the Fatehabad Municipal Council. The incident, which took place in Fatehabad on Saturday evening, comes close on the heels of Haryana BJP chief’s son being accused of stalking the daughter of an IAS officer.

On Saturday, a local shopkeeper, Naveen Soni was being rushed to hospital by his family after suffering a cardiac-arrest. At a busy traffic intersection, the ambulance, according to the family, hit Nagpal’s Mahindra Scorpio. Although the ambulance driver kept moving as Soni required urgent medical attention, Nagpal allegedly chased the ambulance for nearly one kilometre and finally forced it to stop.

Soni’s family members alleged that Nagpal kept arguing with the ambulance driver, took away the vehicle’s keys and even argued with them causing a delay of over 30 minutes. The said that it was only after repeated requests that Nagpal allowed the ambulance to move. “We got delayed because of Nagpal. When we reached to the hospital, the doctor said that Naveen’s life could have been saved, if we had reached there just 10-15 minutes early,” said the victim’s brother, Sitaram.

While the family has lodged a formal complaint against Nagpal with the Fatehabad police, officials said that the matter is being investigated. Fatehabad SP Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express that the family of the patient has alleged that Nagpal blocked the ambulance in which they were taking him to the hospital. “They have alleged that because of Nagpal’s action, it caused delay and as a result Soni could not get the medical aid in time and died. We are investigating the matter,” SP Kuldeep Singh said. Nagpal, however, refuted all allegations.

“The ambulance hit my vehicle, but I did not block its way. Rather, I let it go to the hospital. There is no question of stopping the ambulance. This place is my family. How can I stop an ambulance. This is also wrong that I forcibly took the key of the ambulance,” he told The Indian Express.

