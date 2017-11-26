Haryana BJP govt is anti-Dalit and anti-poor, says former CM Bhupinder Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Congress was always committed to the welfare and progress of the backward and downtrodden sections of the society. (File Photo) Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Congress was always committed to the welfare and progress of the backward and downtrodden sections of the society. (File Photo)

Former chief minster and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged the BJP government in Haryana was anti-Dalit and anti-poor and had put “brakes” on the welfare schemes of the previous dispensation.

At a ‘Dalit Panchayat’ here, he said the Congress was always committed to the welfare and progress of the backward and downtrodden sections of the society. “In the last elections, the BJP had won the mandate based on lies and false promises made to the people. The poorest sections of the population were taken in by the false propaganda of the BJP,” Hooda claimed.

“Now, the people are aware of the true face of the BJP and will reject them in the next elections,” he claimed. The Congress leader said if his party forms government in the state after the next elections, it would take its pro-poor, pro-Dalit agenda forward.

Spelling out several steps taken by the previous dispensation for the welfare of the poor and the Dalits, Hooda said the agenda of the previous Congress government had been to improve the quality of life of the poorest sections of the society.

He highlighted the “sorry state of affairs” in the state and said a right thinking government would have taken the pro-poor agenda forward. “The BJP government has put brakes on the welfare schemes for the poorest sections of the society,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, “The gap between the poor and rich is growing at a rapid pace as the wealth of the rich is rising at an unprecedented speed while the poor are caught in a struggle for survival.” He said the people of Haryana were waiting for the next election to elect a government that would work for them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App