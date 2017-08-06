Justice will prevail, guilty will be punished, says Haryana CM on BJP chief’s son ‘stalking’ woman

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said,”Justice will prevail. Guilty will be punished.” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said,”Justice will prevail. Guilty will be punished.”

A day after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested and later granted bail by Chandigarh police for allegedly stalking a woman, state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that he has full trust in Chandigarh police and that the guilty will be punished, according to news agency ANI. “Justice will prevail. Guilty will be punished,” said Khattar.

Earlier in the day, after Vikas’ arrest came to light, the Opposition demanded his father’s resignation to which the chief minister said that it was not right to punish the minister for his son’s crime. He further added, “I came to know about this incident. Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son.”

The woman, 29, a disc jockey, who has accused the two of stalking, wrongful restraint and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol is the daughter of a senior IAS officer. According to the woman, Vikas and Ashish followed her around for nearly 30 minutes as she drove home around midnight Friday, blocked her car repeatedly and tried to open her door. She added that she was driving alone from Sector 8 in Chandigarh to her home in Sector 6 Panchkula, when the incident happened.

The case was registered at Sector 26 police station. As per the FIR filed in the police station, both the accused spotted the woman near a fuel station and started following her. She was reportedly chased for around 7 km before the police reacted to a call made by her and caught the two. On medical examination, both were reportedly found to be drunk.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Satish Kumar said that both Vikas and Ashish were booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs).

