Haryana BJP chief issues warning to dissenting MLAs

Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala (second from right) along with other BJP leaders (Representational Image/Express Photo) Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala (second from right) along with other BJP leaders (Representational Image/Express Photo)

AS THE feud in Haryana BJP continues, president of the state unit, Subhash Barala, on Monday issued a warning to the the dissenting MLAs, stating that internal issues should be discussed at the party forum, otherwise action would be taken against them.

A total of 16 BJP MLAs have over the past few months complained about being sidelined and not being given “due respect”. The MLAs have held meetings with Khattar and aired their grievances. They have told the CM that while some ministers were getting all their work done, the officers did not even take their calls.

Gurgaon MLA Umesh Aggarwal opposed the recent visit of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Gurgaon, alleging that he was not informed and issues that required urgent attention were not being taken up. Aggarwal has also accused the CM of being “in the grip of officers and not respecting public representatives”. He has levelled allegations that corruption was continuing during the BJP government.

Reacting to his tirade, Barala on Monday issued a warning to the dissenting MLAs. “The party has reached this level by following strict discipline. When discipline breaks, it would cause harm to the party. People of the state and entire country have accepted the BJP. The MLAs could have personal aspirations, but they should work to fulfil people’s expectations. Appropriate action will be taken against those speaking against the party.

Internal issues should be taken up at party forum,” he said. Several other MLAs have also opened a front against Aggarwal, seeking his resignation. They have alleged that it was due to his vested interests that Aggarwal was levelling such allegations. Among them is MLA G L Sharma, who is chairman of Haryana Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited. Sharma said people elected them MLAs after reposing their faith in them and expecting development work to take place.

“If he is saying development is not taking place, then it is not only the government’s fault, but maybe it is because of his own behaviour that work is not getting done. If the government is not working, he should resign and seek re-election. Instead of enjoying facilities provided by the government, he should quit,” said Sharma. He added that more work has taken place in the past two years in Gurgaon than in the past 10-15 years. Sharma said Aggarwal should be questioned on his involvement with an allegedly illegal colony coming up in Gurgaon.

Four mandal in-charges of the state BJP have written a letter to the party’s national president Amit Shah, seeking action against Aggarwal and accusing him of blackmail.

Aggarwal, meanwhile, said Barala should have called the MLAs, who are airing their grievances, and solved them. “He has not approached us to know about our problems. The other MLAs are trying to divert attention from the actual issues. It can be seen in my election affidavit that I have no role in the residential colony in question. I have been raising issues of corruption, including that of Gwal Pahari, on which no action has been taken despite assurance by the chief minister in the Assembly,” he added.

