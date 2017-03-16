Haryana: BJP calls meet today to pacify 16 MLAs

SENIOR PARTY leaders will hold a meeting with 16 MLAs of the BJP’s “pressure group” within the party’s legislative unit in Haryana along with other party legislators in New Delhi on Thursday. For the past few months, these MLAs have been complaining that they were not being given “due respect” and “officials not listening to them”. Sources said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his side of the story to the party high command keeping in view the sustained campaign of these legislators even while denying any “pressure group” in the party.

The leader of the 16 MLAs, Randhir Kapriwas, also said, “We have objection over the term bagi (rebel) being used for us. We are not rebels but reformers.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kapriwas said, “Our team members want reforms in administrative set-up and politicial system and work against corruption. There is no magic to end corruption in a day but to fight against it because it has been here for the past 50-60 years.”

He added, “The BJP graph has gone down in Haryana because of neglect of party workers which needs to be upgraded. We are reformer MLAs, who are against the weakness in the party and system.” The Rewari MLA then said, “We were not working in greed of anything.”

Asked if the UP results had put a dampener on their efforts to show their government in Haryana in poor light, Kapriwas said, “Such voices are heard only in circumstances like the prevailing one currently.”

On the other hand, BJP state spokesman and Khattar’s close associate Jawahar Yadav said any MLA can air their personal suggestions at Thursday’s meeting. “It’s a routine meeting in which the national leaders will discuss issues with all MLAs. Such meetings are held periodically; whether the BJP is in power or not,” added Yadav, also chairman of the Haryana Housing Board.

Yadav said BJP’s national joint general secretary V Satish will hold a meeting with the MLAs while Kapriwas believes that party chief Amit Shah may also address the meeting. BJP has 47 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

The 16 MLAs have already held meetings with Khattar to air their grievances. A member of the group and BJP MLA from Gurugramm, Umesh Aggarwal, has been raising questions about the ownership of Gwal Pahari land in Gurugram. Acting swiftly, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation on Tuesday took possession of a 142-acre land there. The MLAs have also been raising the issue of water problem to southern Haryana.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now