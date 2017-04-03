Haryana becomes kerosene-free from this month

Haryana has become kerosene-free as the supply of the fuel has been stopped under the Public Distribution System from April 1. “Haryana has become kerosene-free as supply of kerosene under the Public Distribution System has been stopped in the districts from April 1, 2017,” a spokesman of the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said here today.

Eligible families who are yet to take delivery of their LPG connections due to some reason so far could get them after April 1, he said. The entire state would be made kerosene-free from April 1, 2017, and grants would be given to poor families for taking gas connections, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said earlier.

With an aim to provide smoke-free and healthy environment while cooking, the state government had decided to provide free-of-cost LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

“LPG connections were being released to the eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala scheme in the state, for which the Haryana government had made provision of Rs 20 crore for the current financial year. As per the report of oil companies, 2,72,949 gas connections have been released under the Ujjwala scheme up to March 27, 2017,” he said.

