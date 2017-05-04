Haryana: Beacons gone, MLA cars may get e-tags for a toll-free way

Gujjar said, “There is nothing about VIP status here. This system will be for everybody who will pay the fee in advance through e-payment. Gujjar said, “There is nothing about VIP status here. This system will be for everybody who will pay the fee in advance through e-payment.

In absence of red beacons on top of their vehicles, some MLAs’ in Haryana have urged the Assembly Speaker to find ways to ensure their vehicles cross toll gates without much hassle. With MLAs being made to follow the queue at toll plazas, the state government is exploring the possibility of a system like of FASTags, which are put on the windshield of vehicles and enable automatic deduction of toll tax.

Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar told The Indian Express on Wednesday that authorities may arrange special e-tags or chips so that vehicles of MLAs are not stopped at toll plazas.

Asked about the need for this “special privilege”, Gujjar said, “There is nothing about VIP status here. This system will be for everybody who will pay the fee in advance through e-payment. Not only MLAs, but even common men and officers will be able to cross through these special lanes. The MLAs from the state are exempted from paying toll fee in Haryana.”

He added: “Two-three MLAs had told me about the problems being faced by them at toll plazas. On Wednesday, I called state home secretary, officers of National Highway Authority and PWD department to find out solution of their practical problems. The officers of highway authority have offered that they can arrange e-tag or chips so that the MLAs don’t have to wait for long at the toll plaza.”

According to the Speaker, such system has already been adopted in many foreign countries and “if more people opt for e-payment system for toll plazas, then there may be more lanes for such vehicles and there would be no ques”.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA from Haryana’s Bawani Khera constituency, Bishamber Singh Balmiki, has said he would meet the Speaker on Thursday to share what happened with him on Tuesday.

An Innova car of Balmiki had to cross the Dappar Toll Plaza on Chandigarh-Ambala road through the ordinary lane on Tuesday. “They did not allow my vehicle to cross through the VIP lane even after I showed them my identity card. My gunman was also in the car,” he added.

Asked why the MLAs needed to use the VIP lane, Balmiki said, “If they (toll plaza staff) don’t want to allow the vehicles of MLAs to cross through the VIP lane, then why don’t they close it.”

