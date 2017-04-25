Haryana: Ballabhgarh renamed as Balramgarh

Laying foundation stones for various projects in Fardibad and Ballabhgarh on Monday, Khattar blamed the Congress for lack of development in the region. Source: Google map Laying foundation stones for various projects in Fardibad and Ballabhgarh on Monday, Khattar blamed the Congress for lack of development in the region. Source: Google map

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that Ballabhgarh would now be known as Balramgarh. He also announced a number of projects for the development of Ballabhgarh and NIT Faridabad Assembly constituencies.

The government had earlier renamed Gurgaon as Gurugram and Mewat as Nuh. It had accepted requests from villagers to rename several villages.

Laying foundation stones for various projects in Fardibad and Ballabhgarh on Monday, Khattar blamed the Congress for lack of development in the region.

On the Opposition criticising him for not meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues like the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal, GST and farmers’ problems, Khattar said he had discussed them with the Prime Minister.

