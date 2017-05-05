Haryana Assembly passes GST Bill, becomes 8th state to do it

Liquor and petroleum products are excluded from the purview of GST. Liquor and petroleum products are excluded from the purview of GST.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017 during the one-day special session, making it the eighth state to have passed the Bill. Prior to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have already passed the GST Bill.

The Bill was introduced by Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu amid ruckus by the INLD and Congress legislators over the issue of SYL canal. While Congress staged a walkout as the GST Bill was introduced, the INLD maintained that the SYL issue was more important for it than the GST.

Terming it a “revolutionary Bill”, Capt Abhimanyu said that it will change the entire taxation system. He said that the new tax would subsume 17 different types of taxes of Centre and State. Abhimanyu added that the GST council has held 13 meetings and all decisions taken about the Bill, which was passed in Parliament, were based on consensus. He also said that the Council had established equilibrium between the Centre and State. The Finance Minister maintained that Haryana is a manufacturing state and care will be taken to ensure that the revenue is not affected.

“After the implementation of GST, the Centre will compensate for any losses in revenue to the states for five years with a 14 per cent increase every year. The base year will be 2015-16. Haryana’s growth rate is between 10 to 11 per cent, so Haryana stands to benefit from this provision,” he claimed.

Haryana's base revenue for the year 2015-16, excluding petrol and liquor, was Rs 15168.06 crore. The projected revenue for 2017-18 is Rs 19712.41 crore, while the projected revenue for first nine months is Rs 14784.31 crore. Haryana will get the difference of projected revenue for the nine months and actual receipt from GST.

“The threshold limit under GST has been fixed at Rs 20 lakh, which is currently Rs 5 lakh under the Haryana Value Added Tax,” he said, adding that as per the calculations of Haryana’s Excise Department, the state is expected to get an additional Rs 7300 crore as service tax, while at present the state does not get any amount as it goes to the Centre. He said that the ecosystem provided to industry in Haryana will be protected.

Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal sought details of how GST would impact revenue of various departments of Haryana. He said that there is no clarity on how GST would impact consumer goods. He also demanded that a House committee be constituted to look into Haryana’s interests.

Capt Abhimanyu said that a committee under the GST council was looking into each item that will be impacted and things would become clear in the council’s 14th meeting scheduled to be held at Srinagar. He said that he was hopeful that adequate relief would be provided for consumer goods. Further, facilitation centres would be provided in the state to help people file monthly returns.

Ruckus over SYL

The INLD and the Congress on Thursday asked CM Manohar Lal Khattar inform the House about his recent meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said that during an all-party meeting in November last year it was decided that an all-party delegation would meet the PM and President to raised the SYL issue. He said that while they met the President, the meeting with the PM did not take place, and instead the CM recently met him alone.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the CM as to what the PM had assured him about Haryana’s interests.

Talking about the issue, Khattar said that he gave a letter to the PM highlighting his concerns. The PM, he said, has assured to look into them. Khattar added that he will inform the House once there is some progress on the issue. In the letter to the PM, the CM has sought execution of the SC order.

