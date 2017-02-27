Cash-for-jobs scam: Speaker seeks time-bound probe into allegations

HARYANA ASSEMBLY Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Sunday sought a time-bound inquiry into a cash-for-jobs scam in which allegations have been made against him and his brother. Last week, Surinder, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint against the Speaker and his brother Ashok of duping him of Rs 44 lakh for appointing four members of his family as peons or clerks at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat. A similar complaint is already being investigated by the crime branch.

Surinder has also alleged that the middleman, Baljeet, was known to the Speaker and his brother. Baljeet committed suicide a few weeks ago. In his dying declaration, he said he met Ram Nath, a resident of Lalpur village in Ambala who promised to get him a job and so he collected more than Rs 90 lakh from several people and gave it to Ram Nath, who backed out later.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Speaker said the allegations were baseless. He said Baljeet left two notes, none of which mentioned him or his family.

“Baljeet’s family has sought an inquiry into his death and I am in favour of that. They should suggest which agency they want to conduct the inquiry. I met the chief minister and told him that a time-bound inquiry be conducted. He has assured that within two months, the inquiry will be complete,” said Gujjar, adding that he will take responsibility if any of his kin was found involved and resign if the allegations are proved true.