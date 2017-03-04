Haryana announces Tirtha Darshan scheme

CHIEF MINISTER Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the state government had prepared a Tirtha Darshan scheme under which senior citizens above 60 years of age and of Haryana domicile would be able to go on a pilgrimage within the country at government expense. The chief minister made this announcement while replying to the discussion on the Governor’s address during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Assembly.

He said that under the scheme, the government would bear the entire cost of the tour of senior citizens belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

In case of a couple, the expenses of the spouse belonging to BPL family would also be borne by the government. They would also be able to take along an assistant. In case of senior citizens of non-BPL families, the government would bear only 70 per cent of the cost.

The senior citizens would be selected for the pilgrimage on the basis of draw of lots. Over 400 destinations can be visited under the scheme.

Official sources told The Indian Express that the maximum number of pilgrims would be only 250 every year. Selection of pilgrims will be made by a district committee headed by the deputy commissioner.

The tour packages shall include journey in sleeper class by chartered train and night accommodation on multi-sharing basis. Provision for travel insurance shall be mandatory for the pilgrims.

“The tour package will not include ticket price for sight-and-sound show and other such activities like boating,” said an official.