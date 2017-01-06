‘Haryana achieves sex ratio of 900 girls per 1000 boys’

As per government figures, none of the districts are below the 850 mark and 12 districts in the state have recorded a sex ratio of 900 or 900 plus in the year 2016. (File Photo) As per government figures, none of the districts are below the 850 mark and 12 districts in the state have recorded a sex ratio of 900 or 900 plus in the year 2016. (File Photo)

Haryana achieved a sex ratio of 900 girls as against 1000 boys in 2016, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday, citing Civil Registration System (CRS) data.Khattar said Thursday that it was due to the efforts put in by the state government that the sex ratio has improved. According to the available statistics, of 5,25,278 children born in the state from January to December 2016, there were 2,76,414 boys and 2,48,864 girls.



As many as 15 districts had a ratio of more than 900 in December last year.

Sirsa district with a ratio of 935 girls for 1000 boys topped the list followed by Panchkula with 923 and Fatehbad with 918.

A total of 19 districts have shown an improvement.

SRB of Rewari, Rohtak and Jind districts increased by more than 40 points from year 2015 to 2016 and 16 districts had an increase of more than 20 points.

Khattar said that the state had launched a drive against sex selection, selective abortion and female foeticide after the launch of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in Jauary 2015.

He said that enforcement of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act was ensured.