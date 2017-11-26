Haryana children found dead in forest: Police to move court for polygraph test nod

Jagdeep Malik. Express Jagdeep Malik. Express

The Haryana Police will move court on Monday for permission to conduct polygraph test on Sonu Malik, father of the three children killed by their uncle and their bodies dumped in the Morni forest on Tuesday.

Police officials on Saturday said they could not establish the role of Sonu, who according to his cousin Jagdeep Malik – the main accused – had killed the kids at Sonu’s behest. But they will now move court for permission to conduct polygraph test.

“It is a sensitive case. We want to conduct polygraph test of Sonu. We will approach the court on Monday,” said Inspector Parteek, SHO of Pehowa, Kurukshetra district, adding there was no evidence to establish that Sonu was involved. Sarsa village has called a panchayat on Sunday to discuss the matter.

“The police today informed us that they have not established the role of the father. But, Jagdeep had earlier said that he killed the children on his directions. Now, the next action will be decided by the panchayat on Sunday. Maybe we will ask for a CBI probe,” Sarsa village Sarpanch Karambir Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Inspector Parteek said the investigation has revealed that Jagdeep’s motive was to grab property.“He (Jagdeep) said his next target was Sonu and his wife. He wanted to grab their property after killing them,”he added.

READ | Haryana: Uncle held for killing 3 kids, says father ordered it

According to Haryana Police, they have added one more murder charge against Jagdeep. “He (Jagdeep) has also been charged with the killing of his younger brother two years ago,” said a police official.

READ | Three children found dead in forest: Siblings were shot near eyes and forehead, says autopsy report

Jagdeep initially said Sonu’s affair with a woman was the reason for the killings and he had killed the kids at his behest. He, however, changed his statement and said he had killed the children with an eye on property. “A woman has joined the investigation. But, she has no role in the incident,” said Parteek.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App