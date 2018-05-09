Follow Us:
  • Haryana: 2 labourers killed in blast at power plant

The labourers were fixing a leakage at the bottom seal of the unit when the boiler's clinker containing hot ash and burning coal particles fell on them following a blast, the police said. 

By: PTI | Hisar | Published: May 9, 2018 5:33:04 pm
Two labourers were killed and four were severely injured in a blast at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP) at Khedar, Haryana. (Representational Image) 
Two labourers were killed and four were severely injured in a blast at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP) at Khedar, about 30 km from Hisar, police said on Wednesday. The unit number one of the plant was closed on Tuesday noon due to less demand of power. The labourers were fixing a leakage at the bottom seal of the unit when the boiler’s clinker containing hot ash and burning coal particles fell on them following a blast, they said.

Vikram and Amit, both residents of Khedar village in Hisar, died in the incident, while four labourers, Jagdish of Khedar, Satbir of Pabra, Manoj Kumar and Chhote Lal both residents of Devariya in Uttar Pradesh, were injured, the police said. The injured were admitted to a private hospital here and among them the condition of three were stated to be the critical, they said.

A case under Sections 336 (doing any act which endangers human life), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) of IPC has been registered at Barwala Police Station against the contractor, the police said.

