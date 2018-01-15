Haryana: 11 year old Dalit girl ‘killed, then gangraped’ in Panipat

The girl was allegedly abducted Saturday evening when she had gone out of her home to throw garbage at the village garbage dump. (Representational Image) The girl was allegedly abducted Saturday evening when she had gone out of her home to throw garbage at the village garbage dump. (Representational Image)

A Dalit girl, a Class 7 student, was found dead on the outskirts of Panipat district’s Urlana village on Sunday morning. Police said that the 11-year-old was first murdered and then gangraped allegedly by two of her neighbours. Police have arrested the two accused, Pradeep (28) and Sagar, 24. “The accused took her to the house of Pradeep. They first killed the girl and then raped the corpse. They burnt her clothes in an attempt to destroy the evidence. The victim as well the accused belong to Valmiki community,” said Sandeep Singh, SHO of Matlauda police station where an FIR has been registered.

The girl was allegedly abducted Saturday evening when she had gone out of her home to throw garbage at the village garbage dump. Pradeep is unmarried, while his accomplice is married. Both accused will be produced before a court on Monday. Meanwhile, referring to these two cases, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there was complete breakdown of law and order in the state. “This government has failed on all fronts. The law and order situation has completely broken down. Children are neither safe in schools nor in their homes. Such heinous crimes are increasing, but the government seems to be in slumber,” he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the accused in the Jind murder case has also been identified and would be arrested soon.

