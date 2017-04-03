Haryana: 11 bodies, 4 human skulls recovered from Bhakra Nangal canal

Bhakra Nangal Canal in Haryana’s Jind. (Source: ANI) Bhakra Nangal Canal in Haryana’s Jind. (Source: ANI)

AS MANY AS 11 highly decomposed bodies and four human skulls have been recovered by police from the Bhakra Nangal canal in Jind district of Haryana since Friday. The bodies surfaced after the canal was closed for maintenance and water level receded.

The bodies were recovered near Narwana and Garhi areas of the canal that enters Haryana from Punjab by a group of divers. The first body was found on Friday.

“A branch of the Bhakra Nangal irrigation system flows into Haryana and enters Jind district from Narwana side. The canal has been shut for annual maintenance and water levels have gone down substantially,” said Jind SP Shashank Anand. “We have located 11 dead bodies from the canal at various locations in the district in the past couple of days,” he said.

“The bodies seem to have been in the water for quite some time and are badly decomposed. One out of the 11 has been identified and the man belongs to Patiala. The Punjab police came and took custody of the dead body,” the SP added.

The police will also be getting DNA tests done to identify the bodies that have been kept in a morgue at the government hospital in Narwana. Haryana police have informed their counterparts in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab about the recovery of the bodies to facilitate their identification.

