Haryana: 10 IAS officers issued transfer order

Haryana government Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 10 IAS and three HCS officers with immediate effect. Among the IAS officers, V Umashankar, Officer on Special Duty, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Gurugram has been given additional charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, said an official spokesman.

T L Satyaprakash, Chief Vigilance Officer, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department and as Director and Special Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Cultural Affairs and Languages and Grievances Departments.

Sameer Pal Srow, Director, Information, Public Relations and Cultural Affairs and Languages and Grievances Departments, and Special Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Cultural Affairs, Languages and Grievances, and Hospitality Departments and Managing Director Haryana Tourism Development Corporation, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad.

Rohtash Singh Kharb, Director, Elementary Education Department and Special Secretary, School Education Department has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, spokesman said.

Chander Shekhar, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad and Director and Special Secretary, Archaeology and Museums Department has been posted as Director, Elementary Education Department and Special Secretary, School Education Department.

S S Phulia, Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar has been posted as State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, relieving Neerja Sekhar of the said charge.

Hardeep Singh, Administrator, HUDA, Panchkula and Additional Director, Urban Estates, Panchkula has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram.

Gauri Parasher Joshi, Director and Additional Secretary, Tourism Department has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula and Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

Garima Mittal has been shifted as Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, relieving Rippudaman Singh Dhillon of the said charge. Amit Khatri, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram has been given additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, Gurugram against a vacant post.