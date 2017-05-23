Harvard’s Michael Porter to deliver Niti Aayog’s lecture

Prof. Michael E Porter will deliver the third lecture of Niti Aayog’s ‘Transforming India’ series on May 25. Express Photo by Virendra Singh Prof. Michael E Porter will deliver the third lecture of Niti Aayog’s ‘Transforming India’ series on May 25. Express Photo by Virendra Singh

Renowned Harvard Business School professor and economist Michael E Porter will deliver the third lecture of Niti Aayog’s ‘Transforming India’ series on May 25.

The theme of Porter’s lecture is ‘Competitiveness of Nations and States: New Insights’. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion with Michael Green, CEO, Social Progress Imperative, Quality Council of India chairman Adil Zainulbhai and founder of ISB & Ashoka University Pramath Raj Sinha.

According to an official statement, the third lecture in the series of ‘NITI Lectures: Transforming India’ will be

delivered by renowned American business strategist, economist and author Dr Michael E Porter on May 25, 2017.

The lecture, which will revolve around the idea of productivity and competitiveness of Indian regions, will be

addressed to Union Cabinet ministers and top policy makers in the country.

The first ‘Transforming India’ lecture was held on August 26, 2016 which was given by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Technology czar and founder of software giant Microsoft Bill Gates delivered the second lecture on November 16, 2016.

Through these lectures, the Aayog aims to bring globally renowned policymakers, academics, experts and administrators to India for benefit of the country.

Porter is the undisputed authority on the principles of sustainable competitive advantage, the statement said.

One of the world’s foremost thinkers on management and competitiveness, he is currently the Bishop William Lawrence

University Professor at the Harvard University, it said.

Porter’s work and thinking for the past 30 years has revolved around what actually happens on-ground – for business

leaders, healthcare practitioners and patients, governments and citizens, and social organisations.

