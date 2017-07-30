Harvard researchers in Srikakulam to study kidney diseases

Professors from Harvard University Medical School are visiting Uddanam region in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh to study the causes of high number of kidney-related diseases and deaths. (Representational Image) Professors from Harvard University Medical School are visiting Uddanam region in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh to study the causes of high number of kidney-related diseases and deaths. (Representational Image)

Professors from Harvard University Medical School are visiting Uddanam region in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh to study the causes of high number of kidney-related diseases and deaths. This is the second time a Harvard team is visiting the region to study the issue; the first team had toured the region in 2014. Uddanam region covers five mandals—Kaviti, Sompeta, Mandasa, Ichapuram and Vajrapukotturu, covering nearly 100 villages—and is known since early 1990s for large number deaths owing to renal failure. According to Andhra University Medical College at least 4,500 people have died due to kidney ailments in this region since 2005.

Dr Joseph Bonventre, Chief of Renal Division at Brigham Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School, and his colleagues met some people suffering from kidney ailments in Borivanka village and listened to their problems.

Their visit was facilitated by Telugu actor K Pawan Kalyan who heads the Jana Sena Party who had toured the area in January and assured the affected people that they would arrange for a study of the cause of the disease in the particular area, and set up a kidney research centre.

Dr Bonvertre said that it was health crisis in the region and urgent medical attention. In January, on the urging of Pawan Kalyan, the AP Government announced that government hospitals in the region would give free dialysis and medicines, and arrange for free transport also. In 2011 and 2014, researchers from various institutes including Indian Council of Medical Research, BARC, Andhra University Medical College, NTR University for Health Sciences conducted a study and found high levels of mercury in the groundwater in the region which the people drank. Pawan Kalyan has demanded that the AP Government allocate a fund of Rs 100 crores to provide immediate relief to the thousands of affected families.

