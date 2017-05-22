Harvard professor Michael E Porter to deliver lecture at Niti Aayog’s ‘Transforming India’ series

Harvard professor Michael E Porter. (Express Photo by Virendra Singh. Archives) Harvard professor Michael E Porter. (Express Photo by Virendra Singh. Archives)

Renowned Harvard Business School economist Michael E Porter will deliver the third lecture of government think-tank Niti Aayog’s ‘Transforming India’ series on May 25. “Most influential business strategist, economist, Michael Porter to deliver 3rd #NITILecture May 25th! http://competitiveness.in,” the Aayog said in a tweet.

The theme of Porter’s lecture is “Competitiveness of Nations and States: New Insights”. The lecture which will revolve around the idea of productivity and competitiveness of Indian regions will be addressed to Union Cabinet ministers and top policy makers in India.

The address will be followed by a panel discussion including Michael Green, CEO Social Progress Imperative as participant. The first Transforming India lecture was held on August 26, 2016 which was given by Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Technology czar and founder of software giant Microsoft Bill Gates delivered the second lecture on November 16, 2016. Through these lectures, the Aayog aims to bring globally renowned policymakers, academics, experts and administrators to India for benefit of the country.

Throughout his career at Harvard Business School, Porter has brought economic theory and strategy concepts to bear on many of the most challenging problems facing corporations, economies and societies, including market competition and company strategy, economic development, the environment, and health care. His extensive research is widely recognised in governments, corporations, NGOs, and academic circles around the globe.

