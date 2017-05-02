Harvard Club Of India Polls: New India team wants to work with govt on policymaking

On Friday evening, 45 members of the Harvard Club of India, aged between 30 and 85, began trickling into India International Centre in south Delhi. The group would vote for 14 office-bearers in an election that seemed to have acquired a new importance this year. Established in the late 1960s, the club has among its 400 members former Congress ministers Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, Supreme Court judge Rohinton Fali Nariman, and Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra. MoS, Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, although not an active member, has attended some of the club’s events.

What gave the election a new keenness was Harvard’s invocation by PM Narendra Modi at least twice, most recently after the demonetisation drive when he drew a contrast between Harvard as a matter of privilege, a UPA characteristic, and his government’s self-image of “hard work.”

The new president of the club, Anirudh Suri, 34, who won uncontested, says the role of the new team is to reach out to a “broader community” and be of value to the government. “We have access to this massive pool of talent — architects, urban planners, entrepreneurs, educationists – and all of them can be of use to the government and policymakers,” says the MD of India Internet Fund, who did his master’s in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School in 2011 and joined the India club four years later.

Remind him of the PM’s “hard work is stronger than Harvard” remark after the economy clocked a 7 per cent growth after demonetisation, and he describes it as “another slogan”. “I don’t think he was trying to target Harvard, he was just trying to make a point. We have all worked hard to get to Harvard,” he says.

Lawyer Shadan Farasat, 33, a Harvard Law School graduate who joined the club four years ago, won a close election to the post of secretary. “The campaign wasn’t negative but unlike previous years it was more competitive. We sent several emails and made phone calls to all members.”

The Harvard Club of India organises events on political and business issues, some of them help screen students for Harvard, but their decision is not final.

Shobhana Rana, 51, who won uncontested for the post of vice- president, feels it is with the coming of younger members that club elections have assumed an aggressive nature. “Earlier the elections were very informal. Now the club has become a platform for young talent for whom it is a very big deal to become an office-bearer,” said Rana, who pursued both her bachelor’s and master’s from Harvard in the 1980s and joined the club in 1994. Eighty per cent of the contestants this year were in the 25-40 age group.

“We have to debunk this view, because it is only a demonetisation-related view. There is hard work at Harvard and you can’t dissociate the two,” says Rana, who has worked in the field of conflict management for several years. “This government is looking for expertise. Professionals who have trained abroad and returned form a talent pool that must be tapped. I am sure the policy suggestions we plan to make will be considered by the government.”

