Harshita Dahiya murder: Gangster met Haryana singer’s relative in Tihar jail, took no money for killing her

One was the brother-in-law of Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya; the other, Delhi's most-wanted criminal. They became friends in Tihar Jail, and formed an alliance that ended in Harshita's murder last month.

The Haryana Police Wednesday told The Indian Express that Jitender Gogi - who became the capital’s most-wanted criminal after the arrest of Sonu Dariyapur - did not take any money from Harshita's brother-in-law, Dinesh Karala, to kill her. This is because the two had worked out an "understanding" - that Karala would help Gogi kill his rivals once he got out of jail.

Harshita was shot dead on October 17 by four men, led by Gogi, in Panipat. Gogi and three other accused - Kuldeep alias Fajja of Delhi, Irfan Khan of Baghpat, and Rohit Kumar of Sonepat - pumped seven bullets into her chest at the behest of Karala, who was lodged in Haryana's Jhajjar jail at the time.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Panipat) Desh Raj told The Indian Express that Karala admitted Gogi had not taken any money to carry out the murder. "He met Gogi in Tihar Jail during 2013-15, when the two were arrested for separate crimes. They eventually joined hands to take revenge from their rivals. Our teams are working to arrest the accused, including Gogi," said Raj.

Karala was interrogated after his wife Lata revealed his involvement in Harshita's murder. During interrogation, he told Haryana Police that he arranged the murder because Harshita was a witness in the murder of his mother, allegedly by him, in Narela in December, 2014.

Police said Karala is facing at least 12 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

The murder has also prompted Delhi Police to push harder to arrest Gogi, who has long been involved in extortion and arms smuggling on the Delhi-Haryana border - in direct confrontation with a gang led by Sunil alias Tillu. Police officers who have tracked Gogi's rise to infamy said their rivalry started from college days, when the two were in DU's Swami Shraddhanand College in 2010.

While Sunil is now lodged in Sonipat Jail, Gogi has been on the run since he fled while being taken to a court hearing in Haryana's Jind in July 2016.

Delhi Police sources said that at least 10 teams of the Crime Branch and Special Cell have been working to arrest him.

In February this year, Gogi is believed to have killed Devender alias Pradhan, an associate of Sunil, in Alipur. Then, in October, he killed Harshita, further raising the stakes for the police teams after him.

