Harshita Dahiya case: Gangster brother-in-law behind the murder, claims folk singer’s sister

A day after Haryanvi singer and dancer Harshita Dahiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Panipat district, hospital authorities said there were at least seven bullet wounds on her body. “Seven-eight bullet wounds on body, three bullets recovered. Rest bullets passed across the body. No other injury mark,” Dr Rajeev Maan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Harshita, 22, was shot dead at Chamrara village while she was on her way back home after performing at a function in the village. Panipat SP Rahul Sharma said they suspected involvement of the deceased’s brother-in-law Dinesh, who is a gangster and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. “He is brother-in-law of the folk singer shot dead in Panipat. Earlier, she had accused him of raping her. He is also accused in her mother’s murder which Harshita was a witness to. But we are not ruling out other theories,” Sharma said. Dahiya’s mother was killed in 2014 in Delhi and the singer was the prime witness in the case, the police said.

The deceased’s sister, Lata, stepped forward on Wednesday and alleged her husband, Dinesh, was behind the murder. “He got her (Harshita) killed because she was a witness in the murder case of her mother,” she claimed. Haryana folk singer Harshita Dahiya shot in Panipat

Harshita had also received life threats earlier and had disclosed the same on social media. A video clip has also emerged purportedly showing Dahiya claiming that she was being threatened by some artistes from Haryana entertainment industry.

“Some people from our industry, our own artists from Haryana are threatening me over phone to come to a compromise and delete the video, otherwise I will face consequences. I have not said anything wrong. Despite this, people are threatening me. I am not afraid of anybody. I will not delete our video… do whatever you want and I will not delete my live video. I am a Jaatni belonging to Jaat community) and I am not afraid of death,” Harshita was seen saying in the video.

