Harley Davidson rider falls in Yamuna after being hit by car on DND flyway, missing

The biker was flung over the guard rails at the side of the road and fell into the river underneath. (Pic-ANI) The biker was flung over the guard rails at the side of the road and fell into the river underneath. (Pic-ANI)

A Delhi biker is missing after he was hit by a speeding car and fell into the Yamuna river on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway on Saturday night, ANI reported. The biker, who has been identified as Anshuman Puri, was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Rod, a 750 cc motorcycle when he was hit by a Toyota Etios Liva. According to eyewitnesses, he was dragged for a few meters. The biker was flung over the guard rails at the side of the road and fell into the river underneath, they said.

The impact was huge as both the vehicles were severely damaged. The accident took place around 1 am. DND is an eight-lane, 9.2-kilometer flyway which crosses the Yamuna river and connects south Delhi to Noida.

The car driver, who was speeding from Delhi towards Noida, abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police said a search is underway to find the missing biker. Delhi Police, fire department, boat club and the DND staff rushed to the spot, and divers were deployed to locate the rider. The biker was a resident of Sarita Vihar.

