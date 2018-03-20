Harjit Masih: My stand vindicated, case against me should be withdrawn

Harjit Masih, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, was arrested in March this year on charges of forgery connected to an illegal immigration racket. Harjit Masih, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, was arrested in March this year on charges of forgery connected to an illegal immigration racket.

Harjit Masih, who had escaped the Islamic State in 2015, on Tuesday, said his stand was vindicated following External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s confirmation that all 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul were dead. Addressing Parliament, Swaraj said all the 39 Indians are dead and their bodies have been recovered.

“I have been saying from the day one that they were killed. I told this to the government when they kept me in custody for one year. I think government knew about the deaths, but due to political reasons they did not go public with it. Even Bangladeshi men had confirmed that they were separated from the group of Indians,” Masih, who had escaped by posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh, said.

A case was lodged against Masih after families of the “missing” 39 Indians registered a complaint on the directions of the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA had then alleged that Masih had cooked up the story of the 39 Indians being killed. Masih is currently out on bail. “Now, since the government has admitted that the men are dead, the case against me should be withdrawn,” he said.

Masih who works as a daily wager said he spent six months in jail for no fault and for speaking the truth. He also raised questions over government’s exercise to collect DNA samples of the family members of dead Indians.

“If the government is citing DNA matching to say that men are dead, it should hand over bodies or any remains of the dead with which DNA samples were matched,” Masih said.

Meanwhile, while delivering her statement in Parliament on Tuesday, Swaraj said, “I have two information. First, Harjit Masih who escaped was lying and, second, the Indians are dead. And I have proofs for these.”

“Masih had cooked up a story saying they were taken to a jungle where ISIS terrorists fired. The bullet shot his leg. But somehow he managed to leave and the others got killed. Hence, Masih’s story was wrong. He had left in the beginning only by becoming Ali,” she said.

