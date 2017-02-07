Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat slam PM Modi for making fun of Uttarakhand earthquake

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Strongly reacting to Narendra Modi’s “earthquake” dig to hit out at the Opposition, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harsih Rawat on Tuesday said that the prime minister should be ashamed of himself. “Narendra Modi should be ashmed of himself for making fun of the earthquake that hit Uttarakhand,” Rawat tweeted after Modi’s speech.

During his motion of thanks speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Modi took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ remark, saying that the nation finally felt the tremors on Monday. “I was wondering why the earthquake came. When someone see ‘SEVA’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’ then mother earth would definitely become upset,” Modi had said.

उत्तराखंड में आए भूकम्प का मज़ाक़ उड़ाने के लिए मोदीजी को शर्म आनी चाहिए, घृणात्मक बयान — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) February 7, 2017

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘earthquake’ remark, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said the former had mocked the tragedy of Uttarakhand and insults the freedom struggle but has no answers to the opposition’s questions. “The Prime Minister mocks the tragedy of Uttarakhand & insults the freedom struggle but has no answers to the opposition’s questions,” he tweeted along with an image titled “India is waiting for your answers Modi Ji!”

The Prime Minister mocks the tragedy of Uttarakhand & insults the freedom struggle but has no answers to the opposition’s questions pic.twitter.com/82Vd5yLhDM — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 7, 2017

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said there was an earthquake in the opposition after the Prime Minister’s remark. “The Prime Minister said that he will start playing from their (opposition) arena. They take credit for starting many (schemes) but could not do much. Be it Benami Property Act or MNREGA, Prime Minister told them about it.

“The earthquake had come in Delhi yesterday, we were lucky that there was not much damage, but the earthquake that has hit their (Opposition’s) hearts today, its impact will stay on for sometime,” he said.

