Harish Rawat horse trading case: Rebel Congress leader banks on CBI for justice

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat for questioning in connection with a sting operation that suggested political horse trading, rebel leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat said he was pinning his hopes on justice being delivered. “Since it is a judicial process and the CBI is one of the top most agencies, I have confidence on the agency. The Congress may allege that the CBI has become an agent of the BJP, but it was the same Congress which misused the agency,” Rawat told ANI.

“Everyone has seen how the chief minister, in order to save his government, tied to lure us, I was also one of them whom the chief minister tried to lure. Hence, I hope, the CBI will act accordingly,” he added.

The CBI has summoned the Uttarakhand chief minister today for further questioning in New Delhi. Harish Rawat has been summoned for the second time in the sting CD case on a preliminary enquiry registered by the CBI in the past seven months.

He had earlier appeared before the agency on May 24 during which he was questioned for nearly five hours. The CBI had registered the case in connection with a sting operation which surfaced on April 29 showing the Chief Minister talking with a news journalist about buying back the loyalties of rebel Congress legislators who had joined hands with the Opposition BJP on March 18 to bring down the Congress-led state government.