Harike headworks repair: Punjab demands 10 days of extension for water closure, Rajasthan gives only four

THE RAJASTHAN government has turned down Punjab’s request for extension of water closure at Harike Headworks by another 10 days and allowed only four days’ extension into the 21-day project to complete the Rs 57- crore repair work thar began on March 27.

It was the first time after 2005 that water closure was enforced for repair of Harike Headworks and two canals, Rajasthan and Ferozepur feeders, originating from it from March 27 to April 16.

Now, the Punjab irrigation department ia in a spot as officials have already missed the deadline to finish the repairwork.

“Punjab government had demanded 10 days’ extension in water closure. But we have granted only four days,” said R K Chaudhary, executive engineer of the Rajasthan irrigation department.

When asked if four days would be enough for completion of work, Chief Engineer, Canals, Punjab, J P Singh, said, “We have got four days’ extension. Lets see if we can complete work in four days.”

An irrigation official said it would be impossible to complete 10 days’ work in four days. “We can again ask Rajasthan to further extend water closure,” said an official.

Rajasthan gets 65 per cent of the water share from Harike and has sanctioned Rs 39 crore for repair of the headworks. Punjab has been spending Rs 17 crore on the project.

Both states have been suffering due to water closure. There was a huge loss of wildlife at Harike sanctuary due to water closure. Besides, many areas of Rajasthan have been facing drinking water shortage.

Extension of the water closure by four more days has also worried the Punjab forest department as it has caused a big loss to the Harike wildlife sanctuary.

The forest department was not aware of the extension till Wednesday evening.

When asked about the possible impact of water closure extended by four more days, Divisional Forest Officer Baljeet Singh said, “We have no such information. We have written many letters to the irrigation department to restore the water at Harike from April 16. We cannot bear anymore loss. Already, damage has been done. Any delay in the water restoration could be deadly. I don’t think the irrigation department will extend the water closure.”

