Haridwar VHP leader tries to immolate himself over demand to shut down meat shops; suffers burns

Over his demand to shut down the illegally running meat shops in Haridwar’s Jwalapur area, local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Charanjeet Pahwa tried to immolate himself in front of a police post in Jwalapur, on Sunday.

After the incident, Pahwa, in his late 40s, was rushed to a local hospital by the Haridwar police. However, he was later referred to a hospital in Dehradun, Jwalapur police said, adding that Pahwa’s “has suffered atleast 40 percent burns” in the incident.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Kumar said, “Recently he (Pahwa) had submitted a memorandum to the Haridwar city magistrate demanding closure of illegal meat shops in Jwalapur. In the memorandum, he had also mentioned that he would immolate himself if the demand was not fulfilled.”

“After his memorandum the administration tried contacting him on the mobile phone, but his phone was switched off for the past two days, and no one from his organisation (VHP) knew where he was,” Kumar said.

However, on Sunday, Pahwa, who had sprinkled petrol on himself, set himself on fire in front of a police post in Jwalapur.

While Pahwa has suffered burns, his condition was “stable”, Kumar said.

