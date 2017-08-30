Hardik sent to three-day police custody in robbery, assault case

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel

A Patan court on Tuesday sent Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel and his aide Dinesh Bambhaniya to three days of police custody in connection with a case of robbery and assault. Hardik was arrested on Monday.

On Tuesday, police sought Hardik’s 10-day custody on the ground that they have to “recover the gold chain allegedly robbed by the accused”. Police also told the court that they need to probe further the allegation of pre-planned conspiracy. Hardik’s lawyer Rafik Lokhandwala opposed the plea, saying a frivolous case has been lodged to harass his client.

The complaint was lodged by a PAAS member who identified himself as Narendra Bhailal Patel. According to the complainant, Hardik and five of his aides entered an argument with one Dilip Sevaliya and snatched his chain at a hotel in Patan Saturday. They also assaulted him and broke his phone, said the complainant.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel dismissed allegations of political vendetta and said it was a “ghar ka mamla (family matter)” of the Patidar community. “We were participating in the same event. Sevaliya was my guest and I was with him when Hardik and his aides assaulted him. They broke his chain and took it away. It was wrong.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel came out in Hardik’s support. Addressing party workers in Surat Tuesday, he accused BJP of dividing communities to grab power. “Hardik Patel was protesting injustice done to the Patidar community. They killed 12 innocent Patidar youths and when he protested, he was sent to jail. Even now, one way or the other, he is being sent behind bars.”

