Hardik Patel’s security guard fined for carrying gun on flight 

The private security guard of Gujarat’s Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel was on Saturday slapped with a penalty for carrying a revolver and live cartridges in his handbag instead of the luggage before boarding a flight at Udaipur airport. Satish Kumar had declared the licensed revolver and cartridges before boarding the flight for Delhi from Dabok airport in Udaipur and he was supposed to put them in the luggage but he was carrying them with him in a handbag, DSP Vallabh Nagar (Udaipur) Ghanshyam Sharma said.

He was in possession of the revolver and 16 cartridges. CISF detected them during frisking and informed the airport authority and police. After initial questioning, the police allowed him to go but the Airports Authority of India (AAI) imposed a fine on him, Sharma said. He was later allowed to board the next flight. Kumar had arrived in Udaipur by road from Ahmadabad.