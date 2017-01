Hardik Patel being welcomed by his supporters in Himmatnagar on Tuesday. Javed Raja Hardik Patel being welcomed by his supporters in Himmatnagar on Tuesday. Javed Raja

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel will be visiting Surat on Thursday. However, there will not be any public function in Surat as majority of Patidars have left for Kagvad to take part in the ongoing consecration of Leuva Patels’ Khodaldham temple, sources said.As per the bail conditions of the Gujarat High Court, Hardik Patel will remain present before the Surat crime branch police on Thursday afternoon.