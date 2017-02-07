Hardik Patel will be face of Shiv Sena poll campaign in Gujarat: Uddhav Thackeray

The state’s 182 constituencies will go to polls later this year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting anti-incumbency. (file photo) The state’s 182 constituencies will go to polls later this year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting anti-incumbency. (file photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel will be the party’s face in Gujarat Assembly polls. The state’s 182 constituencies will go to polls later this year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting anti-incumbency. It is not surprising to see the Sena align with Hardik Patel, who was the face of the quota stir in 2015, as the party recently decided against forming an alliance with the BJP to contest Maharashtra civic polls.

Sena, however, continues to remain an alliance partner in the state and at Centre. Interestingly, Patel, after coming out of jail, issued statements in support of Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his Gujarat visit. Patel also met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, where he hailed him as “the leader of 2019”.

