NCW examining complaint over Hardik Patel’s alleged ‘sex videos’

The apex body for women’s rights National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday said it is examining a complaint against Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel over the purported sex videos of him that surfaced on social media. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader, who has joined hands with Congress for the Gujarat elections, has said these sex cideo clips were morphed and blamed BJP’s “dirty politics” for them.

Gaurav Gulati, a lawyer, sent a complaint to the NCW on November 22, asking the commission to probe the matter and recommend the police to file an FIR against the guilty person.

“We have received the complaint. We are currently seeking legal advice regarding the matter as the complaint has come from a third party,” said an NCW spokesperson.

