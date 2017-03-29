Hardik Patel seeks anticipatory bail plea in rioting case

Hardik, leader of Patel community’s agitation for OBC quota, is out on bail in two sedition cases registered against him. (Representational Image) Hardik, leader of Patel community’s agitation for OBC quota, is out on bail in two sedition cases registered against him. (Representational Image)

Quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday moved a sessins court hear seeking anticipatory bail in a case of rioting.

Hardik and seven others who filed the anticipatory bail pleas, have been named in an the FIR registered at Ramol police station on March 20 for allegedly creating ruckus outside the house of BJP corporator from Vastral area, Paresh Patel.

The applicants said they had been framed up as they were not present in the group which allegedly created the ruckus and burnt a BJP flag.

Hardik also said he and others had presented themselves before the Crime Branch and even submitted a letter offering to surrender before the court so that a fair investigation could be carried out, but the police took no action.

Sessions judge D P Mahida will hear the applications on March 31.

Ramol police have arrested 13 persons in the case so far.

Hardik, leader of Patel community’s agitation for OBC quota, is out on bail in two sedition cases registered against him.

