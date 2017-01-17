Hardik Patel returns to Gujarat today, no nod for his ‘massive rally’ yet

Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (above). Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (above).

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel is set to return to his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday. A six-month exile had been imposed on him by the High Court while granting him bail last year in connection with criminal cases registered against him.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), the unregistered body formed by Hardik, has made extensive arrangements for his homecoming that will culminate in a public gathering at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district. He had been camping at Udaipur in Rajasthan for the past six months.

Asked about preparations for Hardik’s public meeting, Himmatnagar prant officer K P Patidar said the organisers have sought permission for the same, but the police nod is awaited.

Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police P L Mal, however, said, “We have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order in the district, such as deployment of additional police force owing to the gathering. We have sent our opinion for the gathering to the revenue authorities and they will take an appropriate decision.”

PAAS was firm on holding the gathering. Its media convener Varun Patel said, “We are awaiting their permission for our gathering. But irrespective of their decision, there won’t be any change in our schedule.”