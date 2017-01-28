Hardik Patel resumes quota stir with rally in Patan

Hardik Patel, President, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) arrives with his supporters for a rally in Himmatnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Hardik Patel, President, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) arrives with his supporters for a rally in Himmatnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Leader of Patidar reservation stir Hardik Patel on Friday gave a fresh start to his agitation in Gujarat from Patan town. Hardik took out a rally, before holding “Chowk pe Charcha” at various places.

After fulfilling his bail condition of staying away from Gujarat for six months, Hardik returned on January 17 and addressed a gathering in Sabarkantha district. After January 17, this was his first major public appearance.

Media convener of PAAS Varun Patel said, “Today, we held a rally in Patan under the leadership of Hardik during which thousands of people joined us. Our focus is reservation for Patidar community. And, we held meetings with leaders of other communities in Patan and convinced them of our demand.” ens