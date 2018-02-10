Hardik Patel meets Mamata Banerjee, gets invite to join TMC in Gujarat

Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, in Kolkata on Friday evening. (Express Photo) Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, in Kolkata on Friday evening. (Express Photo)

Describing Mamata Banerjee as “lady Gandhi”, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel said the chief minister, whom he met in Kolkata on Friday, has invited him to join the Trinamool Congress. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting at the state secretariat, Hardik said Mamata had asked him to work for Trinamool in Gujarat and that he will keep the offer in mind.

He also said that he will campaign for Trinamool in Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls next year. “I met Mamata Banerjee to take her blessings. I have not seen Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi), I only read about him in books. But after seeing Mamata Banerjee, I felt I met lady Gandhi. She said I should join politics and follow the people’s mandate,” said Hardik.

“After Indira Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee is the only leader in our country who has achieved political milestones after years of struggle. I have invited her to come to Gujarat and give inspiration to our women. Together, we will create a better India. She told me that doors of her party are open for me if I ever wish to join a party. I told her that I will definitely keep her offer in mind whenever I decide to join politics,” he added.

Stressing on to need for an anti-BJP platform in the country, Hardik said that the Congress and Trinamool should come together to make this possible. “I have assured her that I will come to Bengal in 2019 to campaign for her party… Some forces are trying to divide the country. I will work hard to unite all those who will fight against forces that are trying to divide the country. Today, among Opposition parties, Congress and Trinamool Congress are big. If didi and Congress come together along with other parties, then it is good for them and the country,” he added.

Describing Hardik as her younger brother, Mamata told mediapersons: “It was a good meeting. He is just like my younger brother. He is very good, very political and very sensitive. He is fighting for the people of Gujarat. I wished him all the best for his future. I requested him to join politics because people take policy decision after joining politics. It will be right choice for him if he joins politics.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App