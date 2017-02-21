Hardik Patel’s key aide Bambhaniya booked for forgery

This is at least the fourth complaint against Bambhaniya since July 2015 when he joined Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convenor Hardik Patel in his agitation This is at least the fourth complaint against Bambhaniya since July 2015 when he joined Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convenor Hardik Patel in his agitation

PATIDAR QUOTA stir leader Hardik Patel’s key aide Dinesh Bambhaniya was booked for forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy on Tuesday after his brother-in-law filed a complaint alleging Bambhaniya conspired with officers of a public sector bank to usurp Rs 1.97 crore from his bank account. Suresh Maraviya, a resident of Amin Marg in the city and brother-in-law of Bambhaniya, filed a complaint with Bhaktinagar police station naming Bambhaniya, Bhambhaniya’s business partner Rajesh Umretiya and officers of Dena Bank branch on Debar Road of the city as accused.

In his complaint, Maraviya, a wholeseller of grains and owner of a sari showroom, stated that Bambhaniya had sought financial help from him in 2013 to shore up his business of ginning and spinning cotton yarn. Maraviya, it is stated, agreed and availed Rs1.97 crore worth of cash credit from Dena Bank branch on Debhar Road. However, instead of giving the cheque book to Maraviya, the bank officers gave it to Bambhaniya, the complaint stated.

The accused allegedly got Rs 1.97 crore transferred in the account of Shreenathji Cotex Private Limited, a ginning and spinning firm promoted by Bambhaniya and others and having its factory near Jetpur in Rajkot district. Not only this, the complaint reads, Bambhaniya forged Maraviya’s signature on 18 cheques and other documents to transfer the money into THE account of his company. Maraviya also alleged that Bambhaniya threatened him not to file a police complaint in this regard.

“The complainant says that being a close relative, he avoided filing complaint against Bambhaniya thus far. But when it became clear that Bhambhaniya will not pay him back, he gave a written complaint. On the basis of the written complaint, we have booked Bambhaniya and others for forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy,” Bhaktinagar police inspector Viral Gadhvi told The Indian Express.

This is at least the fourth complaint against Bambhaniya of either loan default or of not making payment against goods that he had purchased since July 2015 when he joined Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convenor Hardik Patel in agitation to demand OBC status for Patel or Patidar community in the state.

Bambhaniya, a native of Kamlapur village in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district, is nephew of former Jasdan MLA Bhikhabhai Bambhaniya and son-in-law of BJP leader Jasuben Korat. Bhikhabhai’s daughter Shobhna is married to Maraviya.

Meanwhile, Bambhaniya denied the charge of cheating and forgery. “It is true that the money was transferred in the account of our company. But we had received it against sale of goods. Therefore, to say that we got it transferred illegally is wrong. At best, he can claim that we have not paid him back,” Bambhaniya, memeber of PAAS core group said.

He claimed that his brother-in-law was pressured to file the complaint. “My in-laws are associated with the BJP and my brother-in-law was also under tremendous pressure to file this complaint. The cash credit in question was later converted into loan. That too turned into a non-performing asset later on. When the matter reached court, my brother-in-law paid Rs 70 lakh to the bank and promised to pay the balance in installments. If we had usurped the money, why would he make repayment?” questioned Bambhaniya. The PAAS leader, who was in Jetpur along with Hardik Patel on Tuesday, also alleged that the case was a civil matter and that police had registered a criminal case without following due procedure.