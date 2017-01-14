Hardik Patel interrogated for ‘threatening’ toll booth staff

“Patel was served a notice yesterday and he appeared before police today. He was interrogated and released,” official said. “Patel was served a notice yesterday and he appeared before police today. He was interrogated and released,” official said.

Patidar reservation agitation spearhead Hardik Patel was on Saturday interrogated in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly threatening a toll booth staff last year in Rajasamand district. The incident took place in last July when Patel was on his way to Udaipur from Nathdwara. FIRs were lodged against 11 people, including him, police said.

“Patel was served a notice yesterday and he appeared before police today. He was interrogated and released,” SHO of Delwara police station Samiullah Khan said. The accused were in four cars and were returning from Nathdwara temple in Rajsamand to Udaipur, he said.

The SHO said, the toll booth staff in his complaint alleged that they did not pay the tax and also threatened him. No one has been arrested. He is the first accused to be interrogated, he said. Patel is staying in Udaipur since July last year after the Gujarat High Court ordered him not to enter Gujarat for six months.