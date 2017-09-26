Hardik Patel files discharge plea in sedition case

Hardik Patel said that there is no evidence against him for framing of charges. (File photo) Hardik Patel said that there is no evidence against him for framing of charges. (File photo)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Monday filed an application in the sessions court seeking discharge from the trial of sedition case against him. He said that there is no evidence against him for framing of charges.

Patel, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for Patidar community under other backward class, had been arrested by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch in 2015 under sedition charges following large scale violence. He was initially detained for a brief time by Ahmedabad police. He remained in jail for nearly nine months. He is facing another sedition case lodged at Surat.

