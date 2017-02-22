Hardik Patel faces protest, two groups clash in Rajkot

Hardik Patel and Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Hardik Patel and Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

PATIDAR QUOTA agitation leader Hardik Patel’s convoy was reportedly pelted with stones by a group of men claiming to be Patidars, leading to a clash between two groups in Jetpur town of Rajkot district on Tuesday, but the agitation leader said that the protest was the handiwork of the “goons of BJP.”

Hardik, the convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), was on his way to Devki Galol village in Jetpur taluka when he and other leaders of PAAS faced protests in Jetpur town. The group of men, claiming to be Patidars, demanded that Hardik make public accounts of funds collected for waging the quota stir. They also alleged that Hardik was not fighting for the cause of Patidar community, but was indulging in politics. Countering allegations of misuse of funds, Hardik said only those who give funds can demand accounts. “They (who stopped the motorcade) are goondas of BJP. I am ready to quit the agitation if anybody can prove that I have taken Rs 50,000,” he said. No police complaint was lodged till late evening.

The group reportedly pelted stones at Hardik’s motorcade and also raised slogans denouncing the quota leader. In response, Hardik’s supporters also came out of their cars with wooden sticks and fiber batons and chased away the protesters. The groups also indulged in vandalism.

Eventually, police reached the spot and dispersed the mobs. Deputy superintendent of Police of Jetpur, S J Patil, said that sticks had been found in some cars and that they were looking into the matter. Accompanied by other PAAS leaders, like Dinesh Bambhaniya, Manoj Panara, Lalit Vasoya, Brijesh Patel etc, Hardik was going to Devki Galol village to pay homage to Leuva Patel’s religious leader Bhojalram.