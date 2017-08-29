Hardik Patel detained in Anand

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel was detained in Anand district on Monday while he was on his way to attend a Ganesh aarti programme in the city.

The police said Hardik was intercepted at the entry point of the city on charges of loot, criminal intimidation, rioting and assault. Hardik’s aide Dinesh Bambhaniya was also detained from his Rajkot residence. Rajkot Police confirmed that Bambhaniya was detained under CrPC 144 on the request of Patan police. Anand SP Saurabh Singh said, “At 8 pm, on a request of Patan Police, where the case was registered against Hardik, the Local Crime Branch detained him. He will be handed over to Patan Police.”

Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki said, “BJP is using police to harass and intimidate opposing voices. People will give them a befitting reply.”

