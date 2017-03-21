Hardik Patel, 59 supporters booked for rioting at BJP corporator’s house

Gujarat Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (File Phoo). Gujarat Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (File Phoo).

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convener Hardik Patel and his 59 supporters were booked for alleged rioting at a BJP corporator’s house here in the wee hours of Monday. So far, 11 accused have been arrested. Police said Hardik and the others were booked for rioting and criminal trespass into the house of Paresh Patel, the BJP corporator from Vastral, around 2 am. Paresh in his complaint to police said that Hardik, one Hitesh Sarpanch and Gita Patel, along with 50 to 60 people, attacked his house, broke the name plate, tried to burn the BJP flag and threatened to kill him. He alleged that Hardik was leading the mob.

Ramol police station officials said that the mob allegedly barged into the house of Paresh following the arrest of PAAS member Kunal Patel on Sunday for “posting an objectionable message” on social media.

An FIR was filed against Hardik and others under Sections 147 (rioting), 142, 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) to be read with 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

According to the FIR, during the incident a police team reached the spot and caught 11 of the alleged attackers, who have been identified as Manoj Patel, Pratik Patel, Keshav Patel, Vipul Patel, Nikal Patel, Milankumar Patel, Kishan Patel among others. They are all residents of Vastral.

Hardik is currently out on bail in two sedition cases lodged in Ahmedabad and Surat. Besides, there are about a dozen cases against him, lodged since August 2015. A senior police officer said that police are trying to ascertain the presence of Hardik at the scene of the alleged offence. They said that some of the witnesses have testified that his car was seen at the spot.

