Hardik Pandya to be booked over Ambedkar tweet from fake account

A local court in Rajasthan has directed registration of an FIR against cricketer Hardik Pandya over a tweet on Bhimrao Ambedkar. The tweet was, however, purportedly posted from a fake account in the name of the all-rounder. The tweet was posted from account @sirhardik3777, while Pandya’s verified account is @hardikpandya7. Currently, the account with @sirhardik3777 username could not be found. It could not be confirmed whether the account existed at all.

In his complaint to a local court, advocate D R Meghwal, a resident of Jodhpur, said he belonged to the scheduled caste community and was hurt by Pandya’s tweet. He claimed that on December 26 last year, Pandya had tweeted , “Kaun ambedkar???? Wahi jisne dogla kanoon aur sanvidhan banaya ya wo jisne #aarakshan naam ki bimari desh mein failai #HegdeInsultsAmbedkar #TuedayThoughts” (Who Ambedkar? The one who made a partisan law and constitution or the one who spread a disease called reservation).

A “screenshot” of the tweet was posted on January 23 in a WhatsApp group – Rashtriya Bhim Army Jalore – where Meghwal is a member. He said the tweet hurt his sentiments and was posted with an intent to promote hatred and amounted to inciting violence. Meghwal said he had approached Luni police station in Jodhpur for registration of an FIR but was turned down by the station house officer. Subsequently, he also approached the Jodhpur police commissioner, seeking lodging of an FIR, but still, no action was taken, forcing him to approach the court. A court in Jodhpur on Wednesday then directed registration of FIR against Pandya.

