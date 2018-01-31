Hardik meets Gujarat Governor, alleges EC was biased against PAAS during assembly polls

PAAS chief convener Hardik Patel addressing media after results PAAS chief convener Hardik Patel addressing media after results

Patidar youth leader and Chief Convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Hardik Patel Wednesday met Governor O P Kohli and handed over a memorandum in which he alleged that the Election Commission had acted with bias against PAAS during assembly elections and now the BJP-ruled Gujarat Government is harassing them with prejudice.

Hardik had sought the Governor’s appointment sometime back. And the Raj Bhavan had given him appointment to meet the Governor along with 20 members of PAAS on Wednesday.

In his memorandum, Hardik has raised 15 points before the Governor as the ‘Constitutional Head of the State.’ “As citizens of Gujarat, it is our duty to raise voice against any wrongdoing. And we have been doing it since past two and a half years. We are presenting the sensitivity and voice of people of Gujarat before you,” said the memorandum before putting forward the 15 points.

Hardik has alleged that in the previous assembly elections, the Election Commission and election machinery had been constantly obstructing him and his team members.

“We were not supporting any political party and yet the election machinery was active in putting expenditure of my public meetings in the accounts of candidates of many parties,” Hardik has alleged.

Hardik has further alleged that the election machinery was acting at the behest of the ruling party (BJP) and was unnecessarily keeping vigil on his public meetings to harass him.

Accusing the newly-elected Vijay Rupani government of acting against PAAS with a bias, Hardik said, “Wherever we did public meetings (during assembly elections) it was our effort to adhere to rules. There is not a single public meeting where rules were violated…Despite all that, the government is registering cases against us. Election officials did not register cases against us, but the cases were registered against us with the arrival of BJP government.”

Hardik alleged that the government was doing all that to muzzle his and his supporters’ voice and to put them behind bars. He added that preparations are afoot to make sure that in the Lok Sabha elections (of 2019), the ruling party can act as per its wish.

Hardik has requested the Governor to give instructions to the state government to ensure that it does not act with bias against any citizen of Gujarat.

Later, speaking with media persons, Hardik said, “We have met the Governor with our demands and he has given assurance of taking it up with the government. He has also asked us to raise the issues with the Home Minister and the Chief Minister. And therefore, we will be meeting them in next 3-4 days.”

Replying to media queries, Hardik alleged that the Election Commission had acted with bias against PAAS. “And if they are not biased then let us see, if they disqualify the two BJP MLAs who spent more money thn the stipulated amount during assembly elections,” Hardik said.

Hardik had gone to meet the Governor with PAAS leaders like Alpesh Kathiriya, Atul Patel, Manoj Panara, Geeta Patel, Nilesh Ervadiya, Dilip Sabva etc.. Noted PAAS member Gopal Italia, who was booked for hurling a shoe at Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja outside Gujarat Assembly last year, was part of the PAAS team that reached Raj Bhavan. Italia, however, did not go inside the Raj Bhavan.

“My name was there in our list to meet the Governor. But, in their (Raj Bhavan) list it was not there. So, I did not go inside. Anyways, its a formality to meet the Governor. And whatever is to be said, its there in the memorandum, so its ok if I did not go inside,” Italia said.

