Hardeep Puri files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath and Puri in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Adityanath and Puri in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

WITH TWO days left for filing of nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This comes amid the BSP maintaining that it will not contest the bypoll, which was necessitated after Manohar Parrikar quit as Defence Minister and became the Goa chief minister. Parrikar’s term was supposed to end on November 25, 2020.

SP and Congress, on the other hand, are yet to take a call on whether to contest. Sources said the Opposition is likely to give a walkover to Puri on January 16 considering that the BJP has enough numbers to ensure the victory of its candidate.

A career diplomat-turned-politician, 65-year-old Puri was sworn in as a minister in September and was allocated the housing and urban development ministry.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App