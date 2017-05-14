Top Naxal killed in encounter with police in Bastar

The security forces recovered body of the Naxal from the spot besides an AK 47 rifle and a country-made revolver. (Representational Image) The security forces recovered body of the Naxal from the spot besides an AK 47 rifle and a country-made revolver. (Representational Image)

A hardcore Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, was on Sunday gunned down in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, a senior official said. The ultra identified as Vilas alias Kailash alias Aaytu, the secretary of Barsoor area committee of Maoists, was killed in the face-off with a team of local police in Burgum police station area this evening, Bastar Superintendent of Police Sheikh Arif Hussain told PTI. Security personnel were out on an area domination operation in the forests of Burgum, located around 350 kilometres away from here, when they received inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, the SP said.

While security forces were cordoning off the specific target area, they came under firing by a group of ultras that led to the gun-battle between both the sides, he said.

After finding security personnel zeroing on them, the rebels fled to deep inside the forest, he added.

Later, security forces recovered body of the Naxal from the spot besides an AK 47 rifle and a country-made revolver, the SP added.

Vilas was a key Maoist member in Bastar region, who had allegedly played a crucial role in executing several major Naxal incidents, the SP said adding further details are awaited.

