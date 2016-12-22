Harbhajan Singh quashes rumours of joining Congress, says no intention to be in politics

Harbhajan Singh (Source: PTI photo) Harbhajan Singh (Source: PTI photo)

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday categorically dismissed speculations that he was joining the Congress party ahead of the Punjab elections. “I have no intentions of joining politics any time soon. Please stop spreading rumors,” the veteran off-spinner clarified on Twitter.

I have no intentions of joining politics any time soon. Please stop spreading rumors. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2016

Reports have emerged that the 36-year-old was likely to join Congress and could be fielded from the Jalandhar seat. Days earlier, a meeting between Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu had sparked similar rumours.

Sidhu’s prospects of joining Congress have been doing rounds ever since he left BJP over two months ago. He was also in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party, however, the potential engagement between his recently formed Awaaz-e-Punjab and AAP ended in stalemate.

